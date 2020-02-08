Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $54.17 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.38% of Quest Diagnostics worth $54,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 588.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 517,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after buying an additional 442,179 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5,453.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 422,065 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,628,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 637.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 233,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,996,000 after buying an additional 201,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.82.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.45. 471,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,378. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

