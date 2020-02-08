Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $54.27 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,860,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of KKR & Co Inc worth $54,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 23.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,980,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,135,000 after buying an additional 1,733,387 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 6.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,054,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,171,000 after buying an additional 129,228 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 0.3% during the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,330,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,726,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 11.1% during the third quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,278,000 after buying an additional 60,172 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on KKR shares. JMP Securities downgraded KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.36.

NYSE KKR traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $33.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,730,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,076. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $33.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.70.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.