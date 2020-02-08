Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $57.44 Million Stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,176 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Qorvo worth $57,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 475.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 720.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,548. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. Qorvo Inc has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,357 shares in the company, valued at $10,999,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,308 shares of company stock worth $2,121,779. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.