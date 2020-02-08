Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $58.55 Million Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 947,910 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 75,918 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of NetApp worth $58,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NetApp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NTAP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.24.

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.34. 1,237,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,524. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. NetApp Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. NetApp had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 95.04%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

