Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $59.46 Million Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,132,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,508 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.38% of Loews worth $59,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,005,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,039,014,000 after buying an additional 700,123 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Loews by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 1,205,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,066,000 after buying an additional 260,234 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Loews in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,277,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,378,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Loews by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,260,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,379,000 after buying an additional 160,381 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $972,024.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $319,625.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,899 shares of company stock worth $1,808,932 over the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Loews stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.25. 798,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,303. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $56.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Loews has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

