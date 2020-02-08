Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $60.34 Million Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,637 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.40% of Burlington Stores worth $60,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 17,016 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $3,845,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $4,830,847.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,991,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465 over the last three months. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BURL. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $229.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.65.

Burlington Stores stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.82. The company had a trading volume of 388,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $136.30 and a 52 week high of $236.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.60 and a 200-day moving average of $204.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.30.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

