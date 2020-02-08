Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $62.81 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of Celanese worth $62,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,862,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 54.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,077,000 after buying an additional 197,107 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth $15,965,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth $12,510,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 27.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,322,000 after buying an additional 97,168 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.71.

CE stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.59. 641,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.45. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $94.56 and a one year high of $128.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

