Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $63.85 Million Stock Position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 486.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,425,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,841,402 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Pinterest worth $63,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth $320,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth $393,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth $1,124,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 216.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $1,372,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $193,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 482,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,720.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,486,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,627,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion and a PE ratio of -7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.75 and a quick ratio of 13.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.83. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 120.14% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

