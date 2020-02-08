Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $64.09 Million Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,871,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.38% of Conagra Brands worth $64,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,164,000. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 43,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.95. 2,307,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

In other news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,618. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CAG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

