Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,567,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,433 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Fortis worth $65,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,805,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,039,000 after buying an additional 93,788 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Fortis by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,635,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,192,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,309,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,403,000 after buying an additional 295,249 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Fortis by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,126,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,670,000 after buying an additional 239,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fortis by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 961,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,693,000 after buying an additional 104,594 shares during the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.21. 194,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. Fortis Inc has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

FTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Howard Weil upgraded Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fortis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.63.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

