Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,691 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.59% of Camden Property Trust worth $60,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,289,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,330,000 after acquiring an additional 104,896 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,020,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,127,000 after buying an additional 71,653 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 78,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $2,528,151.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,106,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 23,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total value of $2,607,587.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,297,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,945 shares of company stock valued at $27,342,946 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CPT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.37. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $96.05 and a 1-year high of $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.28.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sandler O’Neill raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.