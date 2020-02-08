Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,503 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.49% of PerkinElmer worth $52,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in PerkinElmer by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

Shares of PKI stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.07. The stock had a trading volume of 584,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,994. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.66. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other news, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $94,568.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,778.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $1,127,934.08. Insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,393,504 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

