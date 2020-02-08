Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $62.67 Million Investment in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,445,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,674,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Baker Hughes A GE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 1,178.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 117,755 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 87,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,244,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154,384 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,685,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BHGE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,115,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $31.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes A GE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

