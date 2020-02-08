Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 48,429 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,132,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,429 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH worth $57,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 211,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 93,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 62,497 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 93,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NLY remained flat at $$9.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,908,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,627,766. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.38. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, Director John H. Schaefer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,819.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

