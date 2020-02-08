Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.41% of Genuine Parts worth $63,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,945,000 after acquiring an additional 558,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $914,276,000 after buying an additional 354,014 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,085,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,058,000 after buying an additional 82,309 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 740,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,657,000 after buying an additional 111,861 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 531,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,623,000 after buying an additional 62,541 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $95.38. 516,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,723. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $87.26 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day moving average of $99.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPC. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

