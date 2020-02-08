Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 499,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,556 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $60,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 80.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EDU stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.42. 1,163,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,688. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $73.63 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.39.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.87.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

