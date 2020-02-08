Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 687,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 33,736 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $53,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.34. 1,120,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.40. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $67.97 and a 1 year high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.