Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,279 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,332 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Diamondback Energy worth $61,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 26.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,931,000 after purchasing an additional 485,647 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 25.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

FANG stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,427. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.69. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

