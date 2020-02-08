Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of MarketAxess worth $55,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in MarketAxess by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,721,000 after buying an additional 61,609 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in MarketAxess by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 122,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,176,000 after buying an additional 14,846 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in MarketAxess by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,207,000 after buying an additional 28,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 109,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,779,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $344.29. 210,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,717. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $366.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 9.47. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.10 and a 52 week high of $421.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 37.78%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.