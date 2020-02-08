Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of WellCare Health Plans worth $63,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 4.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 3.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

Shares of WCG remained flat at $$349.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,063,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.98. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.56 and a fifty-two week high of $350.17. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

WCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. WellCare Health Plans presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.