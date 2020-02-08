Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,720 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Fortinet worth $58,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 79.6% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 70.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $10,366,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,306,828 shares in the company, valued at $653,765,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,279 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,961 shares of company stock worth $12,193,482. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $4.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,119,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,325. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 28.70%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.16.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

