Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 19,526 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,153,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,526 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Masco worth $55,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 1,817.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAS stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.81. 2,470,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,740. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $50.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

In other Masco news, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $90,452.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,603 shares in the company, valued at $351,410.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,740.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,461 shares of company stock worth $18,872,415. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.19.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

