Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 28,671 Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,707,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,671 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Arconic worth $52,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 32.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,467,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,162,000 after acquiring an additional 360,441 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 4.4% during the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,401,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,438,000 after acquiring an additional 58,749 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 134.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,109,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,855,000 after acquiring an additional 637,080 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Arconic by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 937,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after purchasing an additional 73,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Arconic by 18.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 561,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after purchasing an additional 87,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARNC shares. Longbow Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

In other news, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $312,465.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,153.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Albaugh bought 5,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,837. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,919. Arconic Inc has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.11.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.79%.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

