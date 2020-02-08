Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 50,415 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,881 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 50,415 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of Expedia Group worth $60,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,093,995,000 after acquiring an additional 407,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,846,641 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $785,847,000 after purchasing an additional 828,186 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,916,597 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $257,632,000 after purchasing an additional 277,645 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,582,879 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $212,755,000 after purchasing an additional 225,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,488,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $160,913,000 after purchasing an additional 385,146 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,185. Expedia Group Inc has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $144.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.18). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $142.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.63.

In related news, Director Samuel H. Altman purchased 20,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern purchased 23,070 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.80 per share, with a total value of $2,510,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,890,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

