Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,965 Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,965 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Thomson Reuters worth $60,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRI. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $93.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of TRI traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.25. 282,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,350. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.23 and its 200 day moving average is $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1-year low of $52.14 and a 1-year high of $82.25.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.