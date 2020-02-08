Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,381,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,771,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.38% of NortonLifeLock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,937,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,647,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,035,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,050,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,275,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of NLOK stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.73. 24,742,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,190,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.27. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.