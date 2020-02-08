Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,954,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,069,000 after purchasing an additional 231,830 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,193,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,065,000 after purchasing an additional 326,068 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,108,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 247,275 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,931,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,883,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,248,000 after purchasing an additional 59,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $11.65 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $133.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

