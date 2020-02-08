Susquehanna Bancshares Reiterates “Buy” Rating for VF (NYSE:VFC)

VF (NYSE:VFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VFC. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on VF in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.31.

NYSE:VFC opened at $84.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. VF has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VF will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of VF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of VF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

