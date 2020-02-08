SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,086 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of SVB Financial Group worth $9,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $53,814.45. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total value of $1,127,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,028 shares of company stock worth $3,913,959. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $257.15 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $183.04 and a 1 year high of $270.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.17.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.54 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.