Swarm One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,210.00 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $4,210.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and Bancor Network. During the last week, Swarm has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swarm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.03660957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00222752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034327 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00129954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm launched on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.