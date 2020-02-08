SwftCoin (SWFTC) Trading Up 20.9% Over Last 7 Days

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. SwftCoin has a market cap of $5.51 million and $13.86 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SwftCoin has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00038884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $578.91 or 0.05833706 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023955 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00129100 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00038841 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003114 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SWFTC is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html.

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.