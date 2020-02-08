SwiftCash (SWIFT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One SwiftCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. SwiftCash has a market capitalization of $33,540.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SwiftCash has traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 75.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000305 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SwiftCash Profile

SWIFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 114,166,612 coins and its circulating supply is 113,446,181 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

