Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.55.

Several research firms recently commented on SNV. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNV opened at $36.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $40.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

