Synthetix Network Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $183,171.00 (SNX)

Synthetix Network Token (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last week, Synthetix Network Token has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. Synthetix Network Token has a market capitalization of $159.39 million and approximately $183,171.00 worth of Synthetix Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix Network Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00009906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Tidex, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $338.25 or 0.03438429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00219413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00034957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00130263 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Synthetix Network Token Profile

Synthetix Network Token’s total supply is 168,445,932 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,564,088 tokens. Synthetix Network Token’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. Synthetix Network Token’s official message board is blog.havven.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix Network Token is /r/synthetix_io. Synthetix Network Token’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

Synthetix Network Token Token Trading

Synthetix Network Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, IDEX, Liquid and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

