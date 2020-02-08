Syscoin Market Capitalization Reaches $19.13 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $19.13 million and $880,722.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.0331 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges including Tux Exchange, Bittylicious, Bittrex and Poloniex.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.93 or 0.00778144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009463 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007598 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00034345 BTC.

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 577,988,703 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

Syscoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin, Bittylicious, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Binance, Trade By Trade, Upbit, YoBit and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

