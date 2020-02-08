TaaS (TAAS) Trading Up 9.2% This Week

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 8th. One TaaS token can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00005540 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Liqui and HitBTC. TaaS has a total market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $239.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TaaS has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.50 or 0.03469875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00223296 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00033743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00131551 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS was first traded on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund.

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Livecoin, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

