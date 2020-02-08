Tael (WABI) Market Cap Tops $9.30 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. Tael has a total market capitalization of $9.30 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tael has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $45.75, $119.16, $10.00 and $13.96.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00038884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.91 or 0.05833706 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023955 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00129100 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00038841 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.22, $62.56, $45.75, $18.11, $4.92, $7.20, $6.32, $119.16, $24.72, $10.00, $13.96 and $34.91. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.