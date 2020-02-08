Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.98 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) will announce sales of $108.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $106.70 million and the highest is $111.00 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $76.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $362.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360.70 million to $365.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $441.59 million, with estimates ranging from $417.70 million to $450.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $654,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,265 shares in the company, valued at $867,663.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $1,625,750.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,910.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,778 shares of company stock worth $20,871,101. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.61 and its 200-day moving average is $63.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -149.52 and a beta of 0.08.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.