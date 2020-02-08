Tarbox Family Office Inc. Acquires 5,959 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 332.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.3% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 48,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 343,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,460,000 after acquiring an additional 32,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,270,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,261,380. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.75 and its 200-day moving average is $124.49. The company has a market capitalization of $431.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

