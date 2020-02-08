Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TTM shares. CLSA upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nomura upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of TTM stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. Tata Motors has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 303.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 55.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 85.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 28.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

