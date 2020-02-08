TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,982 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,752 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of TCF Financial worth $13,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 188.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur A. Weiss acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $201,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,594.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

TCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Shares of TCF opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.26. TCF Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $47.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

