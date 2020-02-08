TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market cap of $145,798.00 and $7,570.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z. During the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007255 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000152 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin.

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

