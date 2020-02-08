Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Getting Very Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Teck Resources earned a daily sentiment score of -3.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Teck Resources’ score:

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE TECK traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,627,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.48. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

