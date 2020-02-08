TenX (PAY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.35 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, TenX has traded 52.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TenX token can now be bought for about $0.0638 or 0.00000646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Coinrail and OKEx. TenX has a market cap of $9.17 million and $4.35 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.92 or 0.03439766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00222064 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00034571 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00128803 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TenX

TenX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,714,233 tokens. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Neraex, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Upbit, BitBay, OKEx, IDEX, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Coinrail, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Huobi, COSS, BigONE, Bithumb, Gate.io and Vebitcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

