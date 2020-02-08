Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock Position Reduced by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Terex worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Terex by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Terex by 476.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $285,200.00. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $148,713.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,044 shares of company stock worth $30,077 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.71. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $38.57.

TEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

