Terra Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.99 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Terra has a market cap of $65.76 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Coinone, Bittrex and GDAC. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.92 or 0.03439766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00222064 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00034571 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00128803 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra's total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. Terra's official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Upbit, GDAC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

