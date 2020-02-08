Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 3,711 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Commerce Bancshares worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1,607.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

CBSH stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.67. 366,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,075. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.18.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 7,107 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $482,067.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,466.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,880 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $264,848.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,604 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,131 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

