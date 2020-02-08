Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,778,000 after acquiring an additional 229,679 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 16.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,572,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,758,000 after acquiring an additional 513,401 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,079,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,424 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,108,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,758,000 after acquiring an additional 80,110 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,094,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

DLR stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.28. 922,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.28, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $109.33 and a 1 year high of $136.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $46,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,287 shares of company stock worth $2,196,808. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays set a $162.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.