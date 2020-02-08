Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 10,568 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in shares of eBay by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $408,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,171 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of eBay by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,648,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $312,297,000 after purchasing an additional 442,420 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of eBay by 16.7% during the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 6,610,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $257,658,000 after purchasing an additional 945,800 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of eBay by 43.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,979,812 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $155,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 12.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,299,526 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $128,616,000 after purchasing an additional 362,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,099,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,183 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,453 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.20. 18,928,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,664,355. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.