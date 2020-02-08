Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,058,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,012,000 after purchasing an additional 67,093 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,727,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,455,000 after purchasing an additional 378,227 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,588,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,870,000 after purchasing an additional 62,929 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,216,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,763,000 after purchasing an additional 418,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,333,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,822,000 after purchasing an additional 74,736 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $96,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,627.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,325 shares of company stock valued at $253,979 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $57.70. 2,594,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,972. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.26 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.26.

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.